ANC’s Siphiwo Tshaka takes on additional duties
By Andisa Bonani - 26 June 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional deputy chair Siphiwo Tshaka has taken on an additional responsibility in the party after he was recently appointed acting regional secretary.
The appointment comes after deputy regional secretary Eugene Johnson was deployed to take up a fulltime post as Nelson Mandela Bay metro council speaker from May 26...
