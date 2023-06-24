×

Politics

Nqaba Bhanga breaks ranks with DA

24 June 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Former Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga has accused the party's federal council chair Helen Zille of keeping "files on black people".

Posting on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, Bhanga lashed out at Zille, saying she was "the most racist person"...

Speech Bubbles

