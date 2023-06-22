DOP divided on notice of motion against mayor
A warring parallel structure of the DOP has written to Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Eugene Johnson to retract the tabling of a notice of motion that was filed on Tuesday to try to oust mayor Gary van Niekerk.
The structure insists that the notice to table a motion of no confidence in Van Niekerk was filed by expelled party member Tukela Zumani...
DOP divided on notice of motion against mayor
Senior Politics Reporter
A warring parallel structure of the DOP has written to Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Eugene Johnson to retract the tabling of a notice of motion that was filed on Tuesday to try to oust mayor Gary van Niekerk.
The structure insists that the notice to table a motion of no confidence in Van Niekerk was filed by expelled party member Tukela Zumani...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News