Politics

Red tape choking Nelson Mandela Bay ward discretionary fund allocations

Small projects take a back seat amid fears money will be forfeited at end of financial year

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 21 June 2023

As the 2022/2023 financial year draws to a close, several Nelson Mandela Bay councillors are struggling to access their R100,000 discretionary fund allocations.

Ward councillors are meant to spent the funds on items such as small development projects and helping non-profit organisations or destitute people in their wards...

