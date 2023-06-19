He said Magashule deliberately chose not to take part in the disciplinary process against him.
TimesLIVE
‘We’re ready for this type of shenanigans’: Mbalula slams video of people burning ANC regalia
Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has slammed a video of people burning the party's regalia in the Free State, saying this type of “shenanigans” is nothing new.
A video of a group of people setting ANC-branded clothing on fire in Parys circulated on social media at the weekend. It is alleged the people were protesting against the expulsion of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule from the party.
Magashule was expelled after the ANC's national disciplinary committee found him guilty of contravening the party's rules and its constitution.
Speaking to media on the sidelines of an ANC workshop in Durban, Mbalula said the party will not bend its disciplinary processes and code of conduct.
“We are ready for this type of shenanigans. They have long been planned, but they are not spontaneous acts of people who are genuinely protesting for someone who has been expelled,” said Mbalula.
He said Magashule deliberately chose not to take part in the disciplinary process against him.
“These are well-planned activities by a very small minority who want to influence society in a particular direction for activities affecting an individual who is a former leader of the ANC and was given an opportunity to express himself within the confines of the disciplinary processes.
“We know very well that this is a well-orchestrated and well-planned activity, including the formation of political parties. Some of them are planning to join other political parties and use the expulsion as a pretext. You can’t cry foul over a process in which you deliberately did not participate,” said Mbalula.
Magashule is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to address the ANC's decision.
Speaking on SABC News, Magashule said he would remain in the political arena.
“I am very well. It is well with my soul. I am still jumping like a tennis ball, running like a cheetah, and floating like a butterfly. I am still involved in politics. I am going nowhere,” he said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed his party had spoken to Magashule about joining the red berets.
“I’m talking to him. We’re at an advanced stage of discussions. Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s important you talk to everyone.
“I’m talking to the man. When I say I’m talking to the man, I mean the EFF is in advanced engagements with Magashule.”
He said an announcement would be made once discussions had been concluded.
