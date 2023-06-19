Northern Alliance cracks widen after weekend congress
The cracks in the Northern Alliance (NA) widened at the weekend when a group of members, some of whom had been suspended, gathered to elect new leaders at what they termed the party’s overdue second congress.
According to the group, Saturday’s congress was the result of a meeting of branches on May 11 at which party issues were discussed, an interim structure appointed and a decision to go to congress taken...
Senior Politics Reporter
