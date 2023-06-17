Northern Alliance's Jappie Jansen elected for top job
By Andisa Bonani - 17 June 2023
The newly elected national leadership of the Northern Alliance is expected to write to Nelson Mandela Bay city boss Noxolo Nqwazi on Monday, instructing her to liaise with the Independent Electoral Commission in declaring vacancies currently occupied by mayor Gary van Niekerk and political head for safety and security Stag Mitchell.
The announcement was made by the new president of the Northern Alliance (NA), Jappie Jansen, who was elected at the party's second congress on Saturday...
