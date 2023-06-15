‘Elective conference’ ratchets up tensions between Northern Alliance factions
Van Niekerk slams planned weekend indaba, saying parallel structure of expelled members behind it
Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 15 June 2023
Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk has slammed social media posts and a letter calling for the party to meet for its elective congress on Saturday.
The letter was shared by expelled Northern Alliance national chair Bevan Brown on social media platforms...
‘Elective conference’ ratchets up tensions between Northern Alliance factions
Van Niekerk slams planned weekend indaba, saying parallel structure of expelled members behind it
Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk has slammed social media posts and a letter calling for the party to meet for its elective congress on Saturday.
The letter was shared by expelled Northern Alliance national chair Bevan Brown on social media platforms...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News