Ace Magashule expelled from the ANC

12 June 2023
Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The ANC has expelled its former secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The party confirmed on Monday that its national disciplinary committee (NDC) met to deliberate on charges preferred against Magashule and found him guilty of contravening ANC rules and its constitution.

“After a guilty verdict by the NDC, comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri in a statement.

“Consequently, the NDC confirmed the expulsion of comrade Ace Magashule from the ANC as a final sanction.”

