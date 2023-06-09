Ranyele, Wala take over new roles in council

ANC councillor Tumi Ranyele and EFF councillor Ncebakazi Wala have been elected as new chairs of the municipal public accounts committee and the rules and ethics subcommittee.
They were elected on Wednesday during a council meeting.
Ranyele was elected after she defeated ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom by 60 to 47 votes.
Wala became the new rules and ethics subcommittee chair after beating DA councillor Morne Styne by 60 to 49 votes.
The posts became vacant after EFF councillors Khanya Ngisha and Zanele Sikawuti secured the infrastructure and engineering and electricity and energy political head positions.
The EFF is in a coalition government with the ANC, PA, AIC, PAC and NA.
The parties ousted former mayor Retief Odendaal at a council meeting in May.
Ranyele said she was excited to take up her position.
“What will be important is to make sure we work together as councillors because of the critical and sensitive work that is done by MPAC, which at times investigates wrongdoing by people within the municipality,” she said.
Despite not being a previous member of the committee, she said her election would not see a big deviation from the norm.
“I believe except for me, all other councillors who attended the committee will remain the same. This will help in the continuation.
“At the moment I am trying to get abreast of the items which are before the committee.
“I know the last meeting was postponed and I believe we should have it by next week.”
Wala, who will be heading a committee for the first time, said with the members of the committee having completed their induction she expected a seamless transition from Sikawuti.
“The EFF wants to ensure that our people are served with dignity, and the rules and ethics committee ensures councillors keep to the rules and standards of council and municipality,” Wala said.
“This is just another vehicle for us to do that.”
HeraldLIVE
