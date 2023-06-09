Newly elected DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku has announced her team of councillors who form part of the shadow mayoral committee.
New DA Joburg caucus leader appoints her shadow mayoral committee
Politics reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
Newly elected DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku has announced her team of councillors who form part of the shadow mayoral committee.
She said the selection was done carefully based on their expertise and commitment.
“This formidable team is tasked with the critical duty of holding the mayoral executive accountable and ensuring actions of office align with values we hold dear and the needs of our constituencies,” she said.
Echeozonjoku said the committee would provide guidance to the caucus, enabling them to maintain their reputation as an effective, proactive opposition which is ever watchful and prepared to advocate for what is best for the city and its residents.
Here are the changes:
The majority are newly appointed, with some retained from the previous committee led by Mpho Phalatse.
Echeozonjoku also announced that she has appointed Kevin Wax as chair of the political support cluster, adding that his guidance and leadership will benefit their collective mission.
“We will champion the causes of the residents with integrity and dedication to the values that have made the DA the bastion of holding government to account.”
