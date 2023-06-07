Nelson Mandela Bay budget ‘tweaks’ upset coalition partners
Key elements discussed at six-hour weekend meeting missing from rejig, they say
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 07 June 2023
The new Nelson Mandela Bay governing coalition partners, expecting an overhaul of the proposed 2023/2024 budget to include their parties’ plans after a marathon weekend meeting, found to their annoyance that only last-minute tweaks were made instead.
The proposed changes could see R47m set aside for a mayoral cup tournament, installation of security equipment, recruitment of artisans and the much-vaunted modern financial accounting system, mSCOA...
