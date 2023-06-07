×

Politics

ActionSA urges Bhisho to plan for cholera outbreak

By Andisa Bonani - 07 June 2023

ActionSA has issued a stern warning to the Eastern Cape government to ensure municipalities implement stringent wastewater treatment measures to avert a possible cholera outbreak in the province.

The party’s provincial chair, Athol Trollip, said this could be done by making municipalities responsible for wastewater treatment submit monthly water-quality reports on effluent discharged into rivers, water courses and the ocean...

