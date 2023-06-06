×

Politics

Yongama Zigebe elected new UDM secretary-general

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 June 2023

Former Nelson Mandela Bay UDM spokesperson Yongama Zigebe has emerged as the party’s new secretary-general after a shake-up at a general council meeting in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Zigebe is among nine new executive members elected to rejuvenate the party’s national executive structure which has been crippled by vacancies due to deaths and illness...

