New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk goes walkabout
Van Niekerk visits northern areas to look at infrastructure issues that need to be addressed as part of 100-days-in-office plan
By Andisa Bonani - 06 June 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk started his three-day infrastructure oversight walkabout in the northern areas on Monday.
He said this was being done to look at infrastructure issues that needed to be dealt with and incorporated into the metro’s 2023/2024 budget...
New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk goes walkabout
Van Niekerk visits northern areas to look at infrastructure issues that need to be addressed as part of 100-days-in-office plan
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk started his three-day infrastructure oversight walkabout in the northern areas on Monday.
He said this was being done to look at infrastructure issues that needed to be dealt with and incorporated into the metro’s 2023/2024 budget...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
World
News