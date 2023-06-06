“Hiding this report from public view will rob the people of the opportunity to see the full facts of this matter. Refusing to disclose the complete picture of how the ANC-led government allegedly smuggled weapons to arm Russia’s war in Ukraine and parts of Africa will also undermine the very purpose of the investigation,” said Steenhuisen.
DA vows to fight attempts to hide Lady R findings
The DA has vowed to fight attempts to hide the Lady R findings, saying hiding the truth about government’s alleged involvement in smuggling arms to Russia will lead to further economic suffering
The presidency on Friday said the report from the inquiry into whether arms were loaded onto the Russian ship in Simon’s Town in December will not be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the report will not be gazetted or published because the panel investigating the controversy that has strained South Africa's relations with the US is not a commission of inquiry.
“Investors will shun South Africa, the rand will fall further as inflation spirals and 100,000 jobs could be lost if we are kicked out of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa),” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen said the DA submitted an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain a copy of the panel’s terms of reference.
The party is also obtaining legal advice to challenge Ramaphosa’s plan to hide the report once it is complete, he said.
“Hiding this report from public view will rob the people of the opportunity to see the full facts of this matter. Refusing to disclose the complete picture of how the ANC-led government allegedly smuggled weapons to arm Russia’s war in Ukraine and parts of Africa will also undermine the very purpose of the investigation,” said Steenhuisen.
Ramaphosa said the establishment of the inquiry was “because of the seriousness of the allegations, the extent of public interest and the impact of this matter on South Africa’s international relations”.
Steenhuisen said hiding the findings of the report will further damage South Africa’s international standing as it will create legitimate fears of a cover-up.
“The fact that Ramaphosa has suddenly announced his intention to hide the report from the public suggests he has already become aware of incriminating information he wants to hide from public view to protect his ANC government.
“The stench of a cover-up to protect the ANC and help the Russians will make it even more likely South Africa is kicked out of the Agoa trade agreement with the US”, he said.
“The only logical reason for his sudden turn to secrecy is that Ramaphosa has realised the report will confirm his government’s role in arming war criminals. Hiding the truth to protect the ANC at the expense, once again, of the people of South Africa, would amount to a violation of his oath of office.”
