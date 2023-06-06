×

Politics

ANC's Cyril Xaba to lead process to find new public protector

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s seven-year non-renewable term ends in mid-October

06 June 2023
Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
Defence and military veterans portfolio committee chair Cyril Xaba.
Image: parliament.gov.za

ANC MP Cyril Xaba will lead the parliamentary process to find a candidate to succeed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Xaba was on Tuesday elected as chair of the ad hoc committee tasked to find a replacement for Mkhwebane before her term ends in October.

“It’s a serious task. I accept it with trepidation,” he said shortly election.

Xaba said the committee's first meeting will be on Thursday to draft a programme and to discuss an advert for the position.

The National Assembly established the 25-member committee last month. It will continue to meet during the recess period. Only 11 members will vote for the candidate.

Mkhwebane’s seven-year non-renewable term ends in mid-October and parliament has tasked the committee to find her replacement by August 31. 

The public protector is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly. 

The public is encouraged to nominate suitable candidates when advertised to do so. 

TimesLIVE

