Aphiwe Mkhangelwa tipped for ANCYL president
Chris Hani region candidate calls for members to put differences aside at provincial congress
By Andisa Bonani - 05 June 2023
While ANC Youth League branches across the country are expected to make pronouncements on June 12 on the candidates they will take to congress, the Chris Hani region’s Aphiwe Mkhangelwa has put his hand up for the presidency post.
Mkhangelwa was initially tipped for the positions of provincial and national chair when the league was to hold congresses in 2021, however, due to internal issues, the dates were pushed back...
