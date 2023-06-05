×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Aphiwe Mkhangelwa tipped for ANCYL president

Chris Hani region candidate calls for members to put differences aside at provincial congress

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 05 June 2023

While ANC Youth League branches across the country are expected to make pronouncements on June 12 on the candidates they will take to congress, the Chris Hani region’s Aphiwe Mkhangelwa has put his hand up for the presidency post.

Mkhangelwa was initially tipped for the positions of provincial and national chair when the league was to hold congresses in 2021, however, due to internal issues, the dates were pushed back...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read