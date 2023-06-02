Knysna budget passed despite protest by residents
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 02 June 2023
While chaotic scenes played outside the Knysna council chambers with residents protesting on Wednesday, the late-night meeting ended with the approval of the 2023/2024 budget.
The approval of the budget will result in residents forking out 18.65% more for electricity, along with 9% more for water, 5.3% more for sanitation 5.3% and 6% more for refuse...
While chaotic scenes played outside the Knysna council chambers with residents protesting on Wednesday, the late-night meeting ended with the approval of the 2023/2024 budget.
The approval of the budget will result in residents forking out 18.65% more for electricity, along with 9% more for water, 5.3% more for sanitation 5.3% and 6% more for refuse...
