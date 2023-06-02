EFF calls on Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Nqwazi to resign
By Andisa Bonani - 02 June 2023
Just days after the EFF formed a new coalition to take charge of Nelson Mandela Bay, the party’s national leadership has called for city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to resign.
Nqwazi faces charges of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act in relation to a R24m toilet tender that led to her arrest in September 2022...
