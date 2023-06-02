×

Politics

EFF calls on Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Nqwazi to resign

By Andisa Bonani - 02 June 2023

Just days after the EFF formed a new coalition to take charge of Nelson Mandela Bay, the party’s national leadership has called for city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to resign.

Nqwazi faces charges of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act in relation to a R24m toilet tender that led to her arrest in September 2022...

