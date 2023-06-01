×

Politics

LISTEN | New Nelson Mandela Bay mayor shares his vision for the metro

01 June 2023
ALL SMILES: Gary van Niekerk tries out his mayoral chain
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Seven mayors in as many years.

That sums up Nelson Mandela Bay politics with Northern Alliance councillor and former council speaker Gary van Niekerk recently elected mayor of the Bay.

Van Niekerk's election follows the ousting last Friday of former mayor Retief Odendaal of the Democratic Alliance. 

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week Van Niekerk talks about what motivated him to pursue politics, how he ended up in the mayoral chair and his vision for the metro including addressing crime, load-shedding and vandalism.

