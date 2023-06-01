×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Feni sworn in as member of Eastern Cape legislature

By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 June 2023

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Makhi Feni was sworn in as a member of the Eastern Cape legislature on Wednesday.

Feni was a former corporate services mayoral committee member under the leadership of former mayor Mongameli Bobani...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read