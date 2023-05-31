×

Politics

I’m the boss, says new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

31 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Stamping his authority on the new coalition government, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk warned his mayoral committee on Tuesday that he was the boss and they would account to him.

Van Niekerk laid down the law shortly after announcing the committee members’ names at a media briefing with only the Patriotic Alliance and PAC present...

