Politics

'We might withdraw from Nelson Mandela Bay' - Gayton McKenzie

Parties jostling for positions in mayoral committee

By Nomazima Nkosi - 30 May 2023

PA president Gayton McKenzie has firmly asserted his party’s kingmaker status, threatening to pull out of the newly formed Nelson Mandela Bay coalition if other parties do not keep to their end of the bargain.

On Friday, the PA together with the ANC, EFF, DOP, PAC, AIC and the Northern Alliance voted in Gary van Niekerk as mayor of the Bay...

