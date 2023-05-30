New Nelson Mandela Bay coalition squabbles over positions
Briefing to announce mayoral committee cancelled at last moment because of deadlock in negotiations
By Nomazima Nkosi and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 May 2023
With no agreement in place, the new coalition hit a stumbling block on Monday when a briefing to announce Nelson Mandela Bay’s newest mayoral committee was cancelled moments after it was meant to begin.
This was their first hurdle as parties jostled for positions after successfully removing the DA-led coalition on Friday...
