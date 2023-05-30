Nelson Mandela Bay mayor names new mayoral committee members
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 May 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk announced his new mayoral committee on Tuesday with the ANC securing three departments.
The new political head of departments are:..
