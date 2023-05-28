EFF councillor gunned down at home in Limpopo

Police have launched a manhunt after a Limpopo EFF councillor was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Ga-Botha village outside Marble Hall.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said 46-year-old Jonas Lebitsi Mpye was shot dead on Thursday evening.
He said a high-level task team comprising members of a provincial tracking team, murder and robbery unit together with Sekhukhune district detectives was established to track down and apprehend the suspects responsible for the murder.
“Mpye was shot dead on Thursday evening at his home and his body was discovered the following day at about 7am.
“Police were alerted about the incident by community members and on arrival, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his neck. According to reports, a gunshot was heard on Thursday night at about 9pm but nobody saw what happened,” said Ledwaba.
Mpye’s Ford Ranger bakkie was later recovered hidden in bushes in a nearby village.
The deceased was a community leader and a local PR councillor, Ledwaba said.
Hea said a case of murder and robbery had been registered.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe described the murder as “senseless”.
“We call upon the community to come forward with information that can assist police to arrest the killers,” said Hadebe.
Police said anyone who knows or may have witnessed what transpired is encouraged to urgently call Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, W/O Phaladi Makola on 082 876 6429, Crime Stop at 0860010111 or the nearest police station.
