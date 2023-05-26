×

WATCH LIVE | NMB council meeting to debate no-confidence motions

26 May 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will hold a special council meeting on Friday, after deputy mayor Khusta Jack lost his court bid on Friday to halt  the meeting that could see him ousted, along with mayor Retief Odendaal and chief whip Bill Harington.

This means the council meeting will go ahead, which is scheduled to start at 12pm.

Court dismisses attempt to stop Bay council from debating no-confidence motions

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack lost his court bid on Friday to halt a crucial council meeting that could see him ousted, along with ...
3 hours ago

