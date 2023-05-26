The Nelson Mandela Bay council will hold a special council meeting on Friday, after deputy mayor Khusta Jack lost his court bid on Friday to halt the meeting that could see him ousted, along with mayor Retief Odendaal and chief whip Bill Harington.
This means the council meeting will go ahead, which is scheduled to start at 12pm.
WATCH LIVE | NMB council meeting to debate no-confidence motions
The Nelson Mandela Bay council will hold a special council meeting on Friday, after deputy mayor Khusta Jack lost his court bid on Friday to halt the meeting that could see him ousted, along with mayor Retief Odendaal and chief whip Bill Harington.
This means the council meeting will go ahead, which is scheduled to start at 12pm.
Court dismisses attempt to stop Bay council from debating no-confidence motions
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News