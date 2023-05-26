×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Vote of no confidence in mayor on hold

26 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting went into recess on Friday after speaker Gary van Niekerk halted proceeding saying his office was waiting for a copy of a high court judgment that ruled the meeting must proceed.

Shortly after starting the meeting, Van Niekerk told councillors the judgment would be filed as part of proceedings...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read