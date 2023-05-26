He said he acknowledged the introduction of Private Member’s Bill on coalition governments, which will ultimately see legislation to help to manage coalition governments.
Government to call 'national dialogue' to deal with 'loosely arranged' coalitions
National dialogue to be convened in the next two months
The government is inviting all political parties to share their inputs with the Presidency and the department of cooperative governance which are working on a framework to manage coalition governments.
“We will be inviting all political parties represented in parliament to the (national) dialogue on the principles of coalition governments across all spheres of government while we are urgently attending to the issue of dysfunctional municipalities as a result of the current loosely arranged coalition governments.
“All political parties are invited to start depositing inputs and views to the technical committee led by the Presidency and Cogta to help develop the framework for coalition governments, which will subsequently lead to the development of legislation,” said deputy president Paul Mashatile.
He told MPs at the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon that the government was concerned about the “loosely arranged” coalition governments.
“At local government we saw this happening and we developed a proper framework and things went haywire, so I think any party that is worth its salt will have a vision and prepare. We are saying in the event that we end up not winning, then we are looking at what kind of approach do we take,” he said.
Asked about the failing coalitions, Mashatile said by coming up with the national framework, the government wants to ensure that it deals with the instability at the local sphere.
“The approach to coalition at local government level has not been underpinned by solid principles, so you end up with people really fighting for spoils basically.”
The current regime of coalitions in South Africa is “shaky” and national government needs to intervene, he said.
Asked whether the government was keen for legislation because the ANC was beginning to lose power, Mashatile said “coalitions is not an ANC favorite. We are going to campaign next year to win. I will meet you on the ground.”
The ANC is discussing coalitions because it wants to be realistic about the political tragectory, he added.
He said the ANC is not begging “parliament to support coalitions quickly because we are losing, no. We are not. We do not want to come up with legislation that keeps losers in power.”
The party that wins majority, should govern, he said, adding that “we are not desperate.”
