Politics

Court dismisses attempt to stop Bay council from debating no-confidence motions

By Andisa Bonani - 26 May 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack lost his court bid on Friday to halt a crucial council meeting that could see him ousted, along with mayor Retief Odendaal and chief whip Bill Harington.

Acting judge Ivana Bands delivered her ruling in the Gqeberha high court shortly after 8am...

