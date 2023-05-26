×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe elected new Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

26 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe was elected as Nelson Mandela Bay’s deputy mayor on Friday, hours after being sworn in as a councillor.

Lobishe was elected uncontested at a council meeting, along with ANC councillor Wandisile Jikeka, who is the new chief whip of council...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read