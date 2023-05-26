ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe elected new Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor
ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe was elected as Nelson Mandela Bay’s deputy mayor on Friday, hours after being sworn in as a councillor.
Lobishe was elected uncontested at a council meeting, along with ANC councillor Wandisile Jikeka, who is the new chief whip of council...
