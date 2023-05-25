Nelson Mandela Bay metro hard-pressed to spend capital budget before July
Expenditure at just 58% on May 16, raising fears Bay will forfeit grant allocations to national fiscus
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 25 May 2023
With the end of the financial year looming, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s capital budget spending was sitting at a low 58% on May 16, leading irritated political heads of department to warn that grant funding was at risk of being sent back to the National Treasury.
The financial year for municipalities runs from July 1 of each year to June 30...
With the end of the financial year looming, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s capital budget spending was sitting at a low 58% on May 16, leading irritated political heads of department to warn that grant funding was at risk of being sent back to the National Treasury.
The financial year for municipalities runs from July 1 of each year to June 30...
