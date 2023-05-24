Northern Alliance factional battle to be waged in court on Friday
By Andisa Bonani - 24 May 2023
Former Northern Alliance Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Bevan Brown is challenging his expulsion in court, demanding that the organisation holds its overdue congress to elect a new leadership.
The matter was expected to be heard in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday but was postponed to Friday to allow party president Gary van Niekerk to amend his answering affidavit...
