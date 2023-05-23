Breakaway group ‘suspends’ Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk
By Andisa Bonani - 23 May 2023
A parallel structure of the Northern Alliance has suspended the party’s president Gary van Niekerk after a meeting with branches on May 11 deliberated on four transgressions levelled against him.
A letter to Van Niekerk, signed by three expelled NA members including former national chair Bevan Brown, Oswald Prince, David Peterson and others, states that he has also been recalled as a councillor pending a disciplinary hearing...
