Action SA calls for response from Mabuyane to memorandum on problems in province

Nearly a month after ActionSA marched to Bhisho to highlight what it labelled the sordid state of the province and to hand over a memorandum to premier Oscar Mabuyane, the party says it is yet to receive a reply on what he will do about the problems.
Among the issues highlighted, the party demanded that Mabuyane state what he was going to do about the violence in New Brighton.
ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip said Mabuyane must honour his commitment to respond to the memorandum.
“Even if that would be the last responsible thing he does before his resignation or removal from office,” he said.
“The issues raised in our memorandum are too serious to ignore.
“New Brighton, the new murder capital of the country, and Mthatha are in the top 10 places with the highest murders reported in the country.
“Our police stations are under-resourced, and police are demoralised, demotivated, overwhelmed and exceptionally poorly led.”
The party also lamented the state of the province’s higher education institutions.
“The University of Fort Hare is being used to facilitate phoney qualifications for the ruling elite of our province,” he said.
“Walter Sisulu University qualifications have been stripped of accreditation.
“The majority of our schools fail to meet the minimum standards prescribed under the SA Schools Act.”
ActionSA has also joined the growing calls for Mabuyane to resign.
This is after a bombshell academic fraud report alleged that Mabuyane submitted a public administration master’s research proposal at Fort Hare with the help of former faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
In the memorandum, submitted on April 26, the party said education in the province was in a dire state, distribution and use of drugs had “become a rampant scourge” and unemployment had remained disturbingly high.
“The vandalisation and destruction of state-owned infrastructure have reached crisis proportions,” the memorandum said.
“Nowhere is this better illustrated than in Nelson Mandela Bay, where community halls, schools and sports facilities are literally being carried away right before the eyes of municipal officials, security company personnel and the police.
“The Allanridge hall in Kariega is such a tragic and totally unacceptable example, especially as it is located within two hundred metres of two police stations.”
Eastern Cape government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, said he took the contents of the memorandum seriously.
“We are in the process of co-ordinating information from the provincial government departments to ensure that we respond comprehensively.
“The response will add to commitments made by Mabuyane in his state of the province address where the premier committed the provincial government to accelerate service delivery in the province across sectors.”
This, she said, included the maintenance and construction of roads, including those affected by disaster.
“Ensuring the provision of resources to both health and education centres and many other initiatives aimed at responding to the challenges raised.
“The provincial government stands by that promise and the premier as the leader of government has in the last couple of months been engaging national government leaders as well as investors locally and abroad, making a case for our province.
“These engagements are aimed at driving investments into our province and accelerating service delivery in communities.”
