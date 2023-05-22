×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA’s Whitfield slams opponents before Bay no-confidence vote

They just want to oust mayor Odendaal to get into power and loot city’s coffers, party’s provincial leader says at rally

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 May 2023

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield has labelled the no-confidence motion to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal as a thinly veiled front to loot the city coffers.

“Why do you think they want to get into government one month before we have to pass an R18bn budget?” Whitfield said...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read