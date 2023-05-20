×

Politics

DA calls for residents to support Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 May 2023

The battle lines were drawn on Saturday as the DA rallied behind Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal calling on residents to support him.

Party activists filled the Vuyisile Mini Square as it drummed up support ahead of what DA federal chair Helen Zille called a “hinge of history moment” that will decide the future of Nelson Mandela Bay...

