DA calls for residents to support Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 May 2023
The battle lines were drawn on Saturday as the DA rallied behind Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal calling on residents to support him.
Party activists filled the Vuyisile Mini Square as it drummed up support ahead of what DA federal chair Helen Zille called a “hinge of history moment” that will decide the future of Nelson Mandela Bay...
DA calls for residents to support Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal
The battle lines were drawn on Saturday as the DA rallied behind Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal calling on residents to support him.
Party activists filled the Vuyisile Mini Square as it drummed up support ahead of what DA federal chair Helen Zille called a “hinge of history moment” that will decide the future of Nelson Mandela Bay...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
World