Politics

Jack exonerated but EFF continues fight to oust Nelson Mandela Bay leadership

By Andisa Bonani - 19 May 2023

The EFF will not back down on its motion calling for the removal of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top political leadership despite the Eastern Cape auditor-general clearing deputy mayor Khusta Jack of all transgressions related to his business dealings with the city.

The party’s regional chair, Khanya Ngqisha, said the code of conduct for councillors did not permit them to do business with the state because they were in a position to influence the process...

