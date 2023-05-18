DA in Nelson Mandela Bay launches bid to remove two EFF committee chairs
As the EFF leads the charge to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal from office, the DA has hit back, filing motions for the removal of two of the red berets’ councillors who head critical council committees.
DA councillor Rano Kayser filed motions on Monday for the removal of EFF chair Khanya Ngqisha from the position of municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) chair and fellow EFF councillor Ntombizanele Sikawuti as the head of the rules and ethics committee...
DA in Nelson Mandela Bay launches bid to remove two EFF committee chairs
