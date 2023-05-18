×

Politics

AG clears Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor — again

By Andisa Bonani - 18 May 2023

The Eastern Cape auditor-general has cleared Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack of any wrongdoing pertaining to his business dealings with the city.

Yonke Installations was flagged by the AG in a management report for having done business with the metro without declaring he was employed by the state...

