Madikizela said the EFF would open a case of fraud and corruption and table a motion of no confidence against Mabuyane.
Trollip said: “ActionSA reiterates its belief that the basis of honourable leadership is ethical conduct, integrity and accountability, and premier Mabuyane should therefore do the right thing and resign.”
Calls for Eastern Cape premier to resign amid claims of academic fraud
Allegations are a campaign to tarnish his name, Oscar Mabuyane says as he considers court action
Eastern Cape opposition parties have called for premier Oscar Mabuyane to resign amid allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently submitting a research proposal for a master’s degree in public administration at the university, allegedly with the help of former faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma.
But Mabuyane denied the allegations on Monday and said he had instructed his legal team to take the matter to court in a bid to clear his name.
It was reported on Monday Mabuyane, who has an economics degree from the university, allegedly tried to obtain a doctoral degree in public administration, but the ANC provincial chair has denied the claims.
The EFF and ActionSA have demanded his resignation.
“We call for the immediate resignation of Mabuyane. He has [allegedly] committed the highest form of academic fraud and corruption. He is not fit to lead the people of the province,” EFF provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela said.
ActionSA’s provincial chair, Athol Trollip, said the allegations demonstrated Mabuyane was “not fit to serve as Eastern Cape premier as he has perpetually used his office for [alleged] personal gain instead of serving the poorest in the province, which battles high unemployment and a lack of service delivery”.
Mabuyane said he was surprised there was a forensic report on him as he was never approached by the university to comment on it.
He added he had sought an audience with the university's senate with no success.
He said the allegations were a campaign to tarnish his name.
Mabuyane, who has no honours degree, said he presented his research proposal for a master’s degree to a team of six academics at the university’s Bhisho campus in November 2019.
After “several corrections”, he presented it to the faculty senior higher degree committee in East London in March 2020.
“The premier was admitted and registered to Fort Hare University to study for his MA degree and was allocated his supervisor, Prof Edwin Ijeoma, by the institution, until his suspension,” Mabuyane’s spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said in a statement on Monday.
“The premier did all his corrections himself in regular consultation with his supervisor.
“Issues around his research schedules, presentations and feedback were handled by the two university administrators,” Godlimpi said.
Mabuyane said after the suspension of Ijeoma, he was allocated a new supervisor and continued with his studies without any issues raised.
“In 2021, the premier received a letter from the university stating he has been excluded and deregistered as a student of the institution, following a review conducted in respect of students who were supervised by Prof Ijeoma.
“It is important to note that premier Mabuyane was never awarded a postgraduate qualification by UFH or any other institution of higher learning.
“Further to this, he has never applied or expressed an interest to pursue doctoral studies at the UFH,” his office said.
Madikizela said the EFF would open a case of fraud and corruption and table a motion of no confidence against Mabuyane.
Trollip said: “ActionSA reiterates its belief that the basis of honourable leadership is ethical conduct, integrity and accountability, and premier Mabuyane should therefore do the right thing and resign.”
Mabuyane said the allegations were a “witch-hunt” as he could not be blamed for the weakness in the internal control systems of the university.
He has since instructed his legal advisers to “consider these developments, including the forensic report referred to in the article, with a view to take the matter through the courts”.
“It is the premier’s belief that such a platform will create an opportunity to share his side of the story and defend his reputation, which is tainted by the allegations made in the news report,” Godlimpi said.
University spokesperson JP Roodt said: “The University of Fort Hare confirms that all internal and external investigation reports, as well as physical, forensic and digital evidence, were handed over to the SIU several weeks ago in relation to the serious academic fraud that occurred in the department of public administration at the Bhisho campus involving public servants and Edwin Ijeoma.”
