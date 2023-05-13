The ANC has expressed disappointment at the “reckless and regrettable public utterances” attributed to US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.
The party said Brigety's statements were an “unprecedented breach of diplomatic protocol by an ambassador against a host country”.
The US government has alleged a Russian ship was loaded with weapons while docked at Simon's Town naval base in December.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Brigety's statements were disappointing and counterproductive.
“We are concerned that this unfortunate attitude by ambassador Brigety may undermine ongoing constructive engagements between the two countries and the work done by the South African envoy to the US led by the national security special adviser to the president, Sydney Mufamandi,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.
ANC 'disappointed' at US ambassador's 'attitude' to SA
Politics reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
“We reiterate South Africa is a sovereign and independent state. With regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, our position of non-alignment remains sacrosanct.
“Consistent with its long-standing offer, the ANC government stands ready to play its mediatory role.”
