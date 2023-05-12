Fresh petition submitted to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Three coalition partners in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal government have supported a petition for a council meeting to be convened to remove mayor Retief Odendaal from office.
The three parties — the Northern Alliance (NA), PAC and African Independent Congress (AIC) — have bolstered the opposition’s efforts to have Odendaal ousted, signing the petition for a meeting to be held on May 26...
