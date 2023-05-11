×

Politics

Northern Alliance expels national chair

Bevan Brown vows to fight expulsion from party and removal as Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

By Andisa Bonani - 11 May 2023

The Northern Alliance has expelled its national chair, Bevan Brown, and removed him as a PR councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay council after he broke ranks with the party’s leadership.

Brown, who has openly defied the party’s stance on a proposed change of government in the city, was found guilty of several transgressions after a disciplinary hearing on May 2...

