‘Nelson Mandela Bay’s ruling coalition won’t be divided’
Smaller parties convinced they have the numbers to ward off a new no-confidence motion
By Andisa Bonani - 10 May 2023
A group of smaller parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition are convinced they have done enough groundwork to convince at least three other parties not to sign a new petition that will seek to call a meeting to try to oust the city’s political leadership.
Coalition parties — including the UDM, GOOD, PAC, AIM and DOP — called a media briefing on Tuesday to outline their standpoint on the issue...
