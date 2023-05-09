×

Politics

EFF to file new motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Speaker cancels special council meeting at eleventh hour due to court challenge

By Andisa Bonani - 09 May 2023

The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay will file a new motion of no confidence that seeks to remove the city’s coalition government after mayor Retief Odendaal went to court to challenge the validity of an earlier version filed in April.

Judgment in Odendaal’s urgent bid to stop a council meeting from going ahead is set to be delivered on Friday in the Gqeberha high court...

