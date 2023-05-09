EFF to file new motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Speaker cancels special council meeting at eleventh hour due to court challenge
By Andisa Bonani - 09 May 2023
The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay will file a new motion of no confidence that seeks to remove the city’s coalition government after mayor Retief Odendaal went to court to challenge the validity of an earlier version filed in April.
Judgment in Odendaal’s urgent bid to stop a council meeting from going ahead is set to be delivered on Friday in the Gqeberha high court...
EFF to file new motion of no-confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Speaker cancels special council meeting at eleventh hour due to court challenge
The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay will file a new motion of no confidence that seeks to remove the city’s coalition government after mayor Retief Odendaal went to court to challenge the validity of an earlier version filed in April.
Judgment in Odendaal’s urgent bid to stop a council meeting from going ahead is set to be delivered on Friday in the Gqeberha high court...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics