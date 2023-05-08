Mayor Retief Odendaal’s fate hangs in balance
Only a judge can stop Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting to discuss Odendaal’s ousting from going ahead, speaker says
By Andisa Bonani - 08 May 2023
Despite two legal opinions stating the motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal is invalid, speaker Gary van Niekerk is adamant that a special council meeting aimed at ousting the coalition government will go ahead on Monday — unless a court rules otherwise.
Odendaal, deputy mayor Mkhuseli Jack and chief whip Bill Harington face a motion of no confidence after the EFF caucus filed a petition to Van Niekerk’s office to oust the trio...
