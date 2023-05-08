Judgment on mayor Retief Odendaal’s bid to stop council meeting to be delivered on Friday
By Andisa Bonani - 08 May 2023
Judgment for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal’s urgent court bid to stop a council meeting from going ahead will be delivered on Friday.
A council meeting was meant to take place on Monday but it was cancelled by speaker Gary van Niekerk...
Judgment on mayor Retief Odendaal’s bid to stop council meeting to be delivered on Friday
Judgment for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal’s urgent court bid to stop a council meeting from going ahead will be delivered on Friday.
A council meeting was meant to take place on Monday but it was cancelled by speaker Gary van Niekerk...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News