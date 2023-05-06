×

Politics

JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor resorts to court to halt special council meeting

By Andisa Bonani - 06 May 2023

The compliance of a motion no confidence meant to be tabled at a Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting on Monday is set to be tested at the Gqeberha High Court. 

Mayor Retief Odendaal is expected to make an urgent court application ahead of the Monday meeting in a bid to prevent it from convening or for the motion not be tabled. ..

