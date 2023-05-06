JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor resorts to court to halt special council meeting
By Andisa Bonani - 06 May 2023
The compliance of a motion no confidence meant to be tabled at a Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting on Monday is set to be tested at the Gqeberha High Court.
Mayor Retief Odendaal is expected to make an urgent court application ahead of the Monday meeting in a bid to prevent it from convening or for the motion not be tabled. ..
JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor resorts to court to halt special council meeting
The compliance of a motion no confidence meant to be tabled at a Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting on Monday is set to be tested at the Gqeberha High Court.
Mayor Retief Odendaal is expected to make an urgent court application ahead of the Monday meeting in a bid to prevent it from convening or for the motion not be tabled. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News